Justice Mustapha Akanbi buried in Ilorin

BY DEMOLA AKINYEMI

ILORIN – The remains of the late Justice Mustapha Akanbi was Sunday interred at his Ilorin GRA residence around 2.30 P.M



.

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir led the Jabazah prayer that preceded internment.

The Kwara state governor, Alh Andulfatah Ahmed led the pack of dignitaries that attended the burial of Justice Akanbi.

Other dignitaries that thronged Ilorin to pay their last respect to Akanbi include a retired Appeal Court President, Justice Ayo Salami, pioneer Grand Kadi of Kwara state, Justice AbdulKadir Orire, Kwara state’s Chief Judge, Justice Sulyman Kawu,Mallam Yusuf Ali (SAN), Adelodun Salman(SAN),Kehinde Elena(SAN),Saka Isau(SAN)and state’s

Grand Kadi, Justice Ola AbdulKadir.

Others include former grand Kadis in the state, Imam Oba Fulani, AbdilMutalib Ambali and Solihu Mohammed, the national publicity secretary of APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, JAMB’s Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, Vice Chancellors of the university of Ilorin, Kwara state University, Malete, Al- Hikmah university; Professors, Sulymam AbdulKareem, AbdulRasheed Na’ Allah and Ibrahim Taofik respectively.

Also in attendance were former Kwara Chief Judge, Justice Raliat Elelu- Habeeb, Rector, Kwara state Polytechnic, Ilorin, Mas’ud Elelu, former minister of Transport, Bio Ibrahim, former speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, Babatunde Mohammed, members of the state execution council, and prominent Islamic scholars from far and near.

In a brief prayer after the burial rites, the Chief Imam of Ilorin,Sheikh Mohammed Salihu prayed Allah to receive Justice Akanbi as His true servant.

He expressed delight that the late Jurist led a virtuous and righteous life, urging Nigerian leaders across board to emulate his simple life style and exemplary conduct ” through which he impacted positively on the lives of numerous people. “