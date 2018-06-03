Justice Akanbi: ‘Nigeria lost finest anti-corruption advocate’

A social-cultural group of professionals, Third-Estate Ilorin Emirate has condoled the family of Pioneer Chairman of Independence Corrupt Practices and other Related offences Commission (ICPC) and former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mustapha Akanbi (CFR).

In a condolence message signed by the President of the group, Malam Bolaji Nagode said Nigeria has lost an incorruptible jurist, a great scholar, philanthropist and finest anti-corruption advocate..

Nagode said: “With deep sympathy, the Third-Estate wishes to condole with the entire family of one of our grand patrons, pioneer Chairman of ICPC, a respected and incorruptible jurist, a finest anti-corruption advocate and philanthropist, Justice Mustapha Akanbi.

“The news of his demise came as a very rude shock, especially at this critical period when the nation could tap from his experience, expertise and suggestions in moving our nation forward. His passing is a big loss to Ilorin Emirate of Kwara State and the nation in general.

“Despite his position and powerful connection, Justice Akanbi lived a humble, simple and contented life for emulation. He had dedicated his life after retirement by engaging actively in charitable activities, educational endowments, counselling, philanthropy and other services towards a better society.

“Justice Akanbi who was highly admired across the country for his humility, sincerity and honesty, will be long remembered for his invaluable contributions to the growth of judiciary and anti-corruption advocacies.

“We nevertheless take solace in the supremacy of Almighty Allah over the affairs of human beings on this earthly word. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”