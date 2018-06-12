June12Investiture: Buhari honours MKO Abiola, others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday performed the investiture of national honours on heroes of democracy and tendered a national apology to the family of late Chief Moshood Abiola, for the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election which was adjudged to have been won by Abiola.
President Muhammadu Buhari present Certificate to Foremr Presidential Candidate, Amb Babagana Kingibe during the Special Investiture and National Honours Award Ceremony for Late MKO Abiola and others on JUNE 12 1993 struggle in Abuja
Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonishakin (l) with other Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police among the guests during the Special National Honours Investiture to commemorate the new Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
President Muhammadu Buhari presenting the instruments of recognition as a Grand Commander of the Niger (GCON) to Mrs. Ganiyat Fawehinmi as a posthumous recognition to Human Rights :lawyer, Chief Gani Fwehinmi during the Special National Honours Investiture to commemorate the new Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
SDP Vice Presidential Candidate in the June 12, 1993 Presdential E;ections, Amb. Babagana Kingibe giggles as the SDP National Ex-Officio Representing North West, Alhaji Muhammad Dankande brought oout some of the campaign T-Shirts during the Special National Honours Investiture to commemorate the new Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Cross section of guests during the Special National Honours Investiture to commemorate the new Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Nobel Lauret, Prof. Wole Soyinka; APC National Leder, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Ekiti State APC Governorship Candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi during the Special National Honours Investiture to commemorate the new Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
. President Muhammadu Buhari honour Former Presidential Candidate MKO Abiola Amb Barepresented by his Son Alhaji Kola Abiola during the Special Investiture and National Honours Award Ceremony for Late MKO Abiola and others on JUNE 12 1993 struggle in Abuja.
Former Vice Presidential Candidate Amb Babagana Kingibe, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Kola Abiola during the Special Investiture and National Honours Award Ceremony for Late MKO Abiola and others on JUNE 12 1993 struggle in Abuja.
Members of the Executive of the Social Democratic Party from the left, National Financial Secretary, Bala Hadith; North West Representative, Muhammad Dankande and South West Representative, Ayoka Lawani during the Special National Honours Investiture to commemorate the new Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
(l-r) Nobel Lauret, Prof. Wole Soyinka; SDP Vice Presidential Candidate in the June 12, 1993 Presdential E;ections, Amb. Babagana Kingibe; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; First Son of the Honouree, Mr. Kola Abiola; the widow of Human Rights Lawyer, Mrs. Ganiyat Fawehinmi; APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Former speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Agunwa Anekwe during the Special National Honours Investiture to commemorate the new Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/06/2018
The first son of Mr. Kola Abiola with his sister Hon. Omolola Abiola-Edewor during the Special National Honours Investiture to commemorate the new Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
First daughter of the honouree, Hon. Omolola Abiola-Edewor discussing with the Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (r) during the Special National Honours Investiture to commemorate the new Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
the Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun
The new Chief M.K.O Abiola Statue, unveiled by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at Alapere, Ketu, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
