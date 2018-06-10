June 12: VON DG canvasses honour for Nwosu, Kudirat

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—DIRECTOR-GENERAL, Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu has said that Prof Humphrey Nwosu, the umpire of June 12, 1993 presidential election should be honoured as a Grand Commander of Order of Niger, GCON, same way the presumed winner of the election, late MKO Abiola was posthumously honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Okechukwu who faulted the call by the Senate to declare the June 12 election results, also asked that the late wife of Abiola, Kudirat, be honoured.

Speaking in Enugu on Sunday, the VON DG stated that declaration of the June 12 result was not necessary again after President Buhari’s profound proclamation of June 12 as Democracy Day.

He insisted that President Buhari announced the results when he officially declared the June 12 election as the freest and fairest in Nigeria.

“Some people are saying Kudirat should be honoured. Some are saying Humphrey Nwosu should be honoured. I am one of those applauding Mr. President and appealing that Kudirat the martyr of the struggle and Nwosu the conductor of the election be conferred with GCON,”Okechukwu said.

On the claim by renowned jurist, Justice Belgore that the President violated the law, Okechukwu noted that like a coin a renowned legal luminary, Femi Falana (SAN) also read sections of the law and said the President did not violate any law.