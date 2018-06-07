June 12: Ogun govt., other Nigerians commend Buhari

Abeokuta – President Muhammadu Buhari’s proclamation of June 12 as Democracy Day has continued to generate a groundswell of commendations, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN reports that the president had on Wednesday declared that Nigeria’s Democracy Day would now be celebrated on June 12 rather than May 29 in honour of Chief MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The Ogun government in a statement expressed gratitude to the president for conferring “the most prestigious award” on late Chief MKO Abiola, who was said to have won the election considered the freest and fairest in the nation’s political history.

A statement by Mr Taiwo Adeoluwa, the Secretary to the State Government, commended Buhari, describing him as a man who believes in justice.

It said that though some people might believe that the honour came a bit late, it was still a welcome development.

“Although, this posthumous award may appear to some people to have come late, we thank the president.

“We urge all lovers of democracy and goodwill to continue to support the ideals for which Chief M. K. O Abiola lived and died.

“ For us in Ogun State, we shall not forget Bashorun M. K. O. Abiola,” the statement read in part.

Other Nigerians who spoke with NAN in separate interviews also gave kudos to the president.

The former Senator representing Ogun East, Adegbenga Kaka, said the honour done Abiola was long overdue, adding that his sacrifices resulted in the dividends of democracy being enjoyed by Nigerians today.

He, however, said beyond the award, more should be done to immortalise Abiola’s name while a national monument should be named after him.

The former lawmaker commended Buhari for the gesture while also praying for more wisdom “to do what is right.’’

“Beyond the award, there should be a formal pronouncement recognising him as president so that it will be on record forever.

“We’re still expecting the immortalisation of his name and a national monument named after him,” Kaka said.

Mr Olakunle Olumo, the Deputy Speaker of Ogun House of Assembly, also commended the president for “eventually declaring June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration.’’

The deputy speaker opined that every Nigerian should applaud the declaration of the president.

He explained that the honour done MKO Abiola and Chief Gani Fawehinmi for their contributions to the enthronement democracy in Nigeria was a sign that the government meant well for the nation.

“The decision would be a great relief to the family that at least the man did not die in vain.

“It does not matter if it has anything to do with 2019 election, any decision by a sitting president or a governor or anyone that is elected is read into a political realm.

“Any political decision that serves people right, that meets the aspiration of the people should be encouraged. It doesn’t remove the right of citizens to vote for the candidate of their choice.

“It is a decision that will encourage Nigerians to always fight for their rights and stand by the truth always, even if they are not recognised while they were living.

“Somebody will come and recognise them later.

” Don’t forget, part of our national anthem says the Labour of Our Heroes Past Shall Never Be In Vain, and that is what the president has just done,” he said.

Prof. Sheriff Folarin, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Political Science and International Relations, Covenant University, Ota, described the honour done Abiola as victory for the Nigerian people.

Folarin said that since 1994, there had been agitation by Nigerians to honour June 12, but it was dishonoured by the past governments.

The don said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was supposed to honour June 12 because he was from the South-West Zone, also dishonoured it.

Folarin, however, said Abiola had finally being vindicated with the honour and all those that struggled for June 12 would now see that “the seed planted long ago had finally germinated.’’

He also said that any attempt by a new government to change it back to May 29 would attract serious criticisms from Nigerians. (NAN)