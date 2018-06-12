June 12: Nigerians have been haunted by spirit of #June12 – Dalong

Reactions of Nigeria at investiture of Abiola, Kingibe, Gani

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

It will go a long way in consolidating unity of Nigeria—Gov Almakura

Governor Tanko Almakura of Nassarawa State said that June 12 will go a long way in unity different ethnic and religious group in the country.

He said, “This is an occasion that is not common, it is an occasion that is unprecedented, it is an occasion that has openly exemplified Mr. President’s gesture and commitment towards democracy, fairness and the rule of law.

“I believe this gesture will go a long way in consolidating the unity and national cohesion of this country because this single gesture has proved to all people in this country that Mr. President means well for every Nigerian whether living or dead and I think Nigeria should take a cue from this and commit themselves to the tenets of democracy, fairness and the rule of law. Once we have that I believe, this county will be a country all of us will be proud of.”

June 12 is God’s day for us—Gov Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello said that the declaration of June 12 as a democracy day in Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari was a political stroke in the history of the country.

He said, “It’s a historic day, it’s a wonderful day,. June 12 is a God’s day for us that believe in democracy and it is a day that God has made for every Nigerian to celebrate the great sacrifices that people like Chief MKO Abiola, Chief Gani Fawehinmi and others have really sacrificed for this country..

“I say a big thank you to the father of the country for making the dreams of every democrat in this country come true. June 12 is for the whole county and Mr. President has given a master stroke in this particular declaration of June 12 as democracy day.”

Nigeria has been haunted by spirit of June 12—Dalong

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalong said that that the country was being haunted by the spirit of June 12 annulment.

According to him, ” To us in the pro democratic movement, today is a day of great joy. How we wish Abiola were alive ,how I wish Rewane would have been alive, how we wish Kudirat would have been alive.

“It is a day of joy because we had been vindicated, those of us who stood for the sanctity of the election today, the 12 of June 2018 have every course to walk in Nigeria with our shoulders high. Of course the best election and the beginning of democracy in Nigeria is June 12. And to me for the President to recognize the winner of the election with the highest honor in the land and celebrating him today, today is the beginning of ideal democracy in Nigeria.

“Since 1999, we have been hunted by the spirit of June 12; I believe after today there will be freedom in Nigeria. I believe after today every Nigerian can face election freely and be sure that the result will be declared.

” I believe today rigging has ended in Nigeria and everybody contesting election in 2019 should know that the president has declared a free and fair election, no more rigging, no more magomago, face Nigerians with your performance, face Nigerians with your character just like Abiola did.

“When I reflect on the election, the most bitter aspect of it is that the annulment of June 12 introduced religious and ethnic differences in Nigerian polity because Abiola was a Christian, Kingibe was a Muslim. Nigerians believed in them and elected them and because that election was annulled, ethnicity came into our polity, religious differences came into our polity and today we are battling with it.

“For me I am very happy because as a NADECO member, I am not apologetic, I am NADECO and I will remain NADECO.”