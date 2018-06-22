June 12: Honour Pa Rewane INYC tells FG

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The Itsekiri National Youth Council, (INYC) has called on the Federal Government to recognize Pa Alfred Rewane for his contributions towards the the actualization of June 12 and the return of civil rule in Nigeria by immortalizing him with any national monuments.

INYC, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer Mr. Joseph Uwawah said that ‘’ the attitude of the Federal Government towards Pa Rewane in the June 12 Posthumous award is a clear indication of the government’s disregards for minority ethnic groups in the country”.

The statement read, “Pa Rewane’s commitment to the June 12 struggle and his financial contribution to NADECO cannot be disputed, even when many Pro-Democracy Activists left the country to continue the struggle in exile, Pa Rewane stayed back in Nigeria, fought and died for the struggle for Democratic government.

“it is sad that June 12 and the struggle for Democratic government in Nigeria is being discussed without the name of Pa Rewane been mentioned, hope this is not a deliberate attempt to undermine his glorious contribution.

“We urged the Federal Government to go back to the records and do the needful by honouring and recognizing those who immensely contributed to June 12 and the return of civil rule in Nigeria”.