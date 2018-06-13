June 12: Extend honour to Chima Ubani, Agbakoba, others—Activist

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—AS President Muhammadu Buhari formally confers the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, GCFR, on the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential poll, Chief Moshood Abiola, a human rights activist, Chigozie Ubani, has urged the Federal Government to extend the honour to the likes of Olisa Agbakoba, Joe Okei Odumakin, Sylvester Odion- Akhaine, Abdul Oroh, Ndubuisi Kanu, late Chima Ubani and Emma Ezeazu as well as others who fought at great sacrifice for the actualization of the June 12 mandate.

Ubani advocated for a June 12 monument which will be bear the names of the heroes and heroines of the struggle to be erected in honour of the persons.

In an interview with Vanguard in Aba, Ubani urged the Federal Government to review the list, stressing that most of the real heroes and heroines of June 12 were excluded from the honours list.

“June 12 is a historical project, next to the Nigeria civil war. So, June 12 honours list is not one to be compiled in a hurry to avoid alteration of our collective heritage and history. If the honour was well intended to recognize those who gave their all for the June 12 struggle and not as political tool aimed at the South West region, then the likes of Chima Ubani, Sylvester Odion-Akhaine, Emma Ezeazu, Frank Kokori, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Ndubuisi Kanu, Innocent Chukwuma , Chidi Odinkalu, Joe Okei Odumakin , Abdul Oroh and others who fought for June 12 would have been included.”