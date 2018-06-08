June 12 Democracy Day: It’s landmark decision, by MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day. The Federal Government, on Wednesday declared June 12, as Democracy Day and posthumously awarded the highest national honour of GCFR to late Chief MKO Abiola, winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. His running mate, Amb. Baba Gana Kingibe was also awarded the GCON honour while late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, the people’s advocate and human rights activist who struggled for the actualisation of the June 12 elections also received posthumous honour of GCON.

MURIC leader, Prof Ishaq Akintola, while reacting to the declaration, applauded Buhari for identifying with democratic and progressive elements in the country, adding that the recognition of June 12 was another strong evidence of “change.”Akintola said, “the news was received with great joy. We are overwhelmed with emotions. This is the boldest step ever taken by any civilian administration since 1999. We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for identifying with democratic and progressive elements in this country. The recognition of June 12 is another strong evidence of ‘change’. It further cements Buhari’s forthrightness, courage, love of justice and flair for fair play.

“We doff our hats for the family of the late Chief MKO Abiola especially for their tenacity, doggedness and forbearance in the face of severe trials sequel to the criminal annulment of the results of the June 12, 1993 election and the assassination of MKO. We still grieve over the cruel killing of both MKO and Kudirat, his loving wife. We beseech Allah to forgive the couple, to grant them Al-Jannah and to continue to strengthen their families.We also congratulate all Nigerians for this landmark decision. In particular and with the Campaign for Democracy (CD) foremost on our mind, we felicitate with civil society and all human rights activists. In this respect, we single out late Dr. Beko Ransome Kuti, foremost leader of the CD, the tireless lawyer, humanist and human rights activist, Femi Falana SAN and Dr. Sylvester Odion Akhaine, CD’s first secretary general.MURIC had always been critical of the recognition of May 29 as Democracy Day by the past People’s Democratic Party PDP -led government.