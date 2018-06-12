June 12: Buhari,Obasanjo, IBB tender apology to Abiola’s family

…Obasanjo, IBB , Nwosu also tender apology for absence

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday tendered apology on behalf of the country to the family of the late Moshood Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election that was annulled by the then Military Head of State,, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.



President Buhari who tendered the apology during his remarks on the Special National Honours linvestiture of Chief MKO Abiola with the award of GCFR, Alhaji Baba Gana Kingibe and Chief Gani Faweehinmi with GCON.at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa Abuja.

The President said that the decision to hold the event was not an attempt to open any wounds but to right the wrongs, adding that June 12 produced unity and national cohesion.

He said for inexplicable reasons, the then government of the day canceled the election when it was clear Chief Abiola was winning.

The President said Nigerians will no longer tolerate such pervasion of justice and that the decision to recognise June 12 was in the national interest even as he pleaded to Nigerians irrespective of political affiliations to accept the decision in good faith.

But it was announced that former President Olusegun Obasanjo tendered an apology for not being present because of his involvement in a book launch outside the country.

In the same vein, former President Ibrahim Babangida also tendered apology for his absence because of some prevailing issues touching on his health.

Son of the late legal icon and human rights activist, Mohammed Fawehinmi described President Buhari as the most sensitive and reasonable head of state that listened to his people and acted accordingly.

He said June 12 was the foundation of democracy in the country and that the occasion was a show of entrenchment of unity of all citizens of the country regardless of religion and ethnic background.

