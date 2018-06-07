June 12: Aregbesola deserve accolades

An APC chieftain in Odo-otin local government area of Osun state, Mr. Adegboyega Bello has commended the President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government for recognizing the inestimable and valuable significance the June 12 struggle championed by the Late Basorun MKO Abiola impacted on the birth of the democratic government we are presently enjoying in Nigeria by the declaration of June 12 as democracy day.

Adegboyega who is a House representative aspirant for Ifelodun,Boripe and Odo Otin federal constituency also confirmed that the Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola deserves some encomium on his resolute belief and firm principled conviction that June 12 is actually the genuine democracy day in Nigeria.

In his words, “For the past seven years, Osun remains the only state in the whole of Nigeria which does not celebrate May 29th as Democracy day but rather celebrate the heroic adventure and eventual sacrifice the late Abiola undergone, for the sake of June 12 every year”, he stressed further.

The technocrat turned politician who is a former Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of Oando Nigeria said other south west states only declare June 12 as public holiday but still celebrate May 29th as Democracy except Osun , at every fora, Aregbesola has emphasized repeatedly and consistently that we must acknowledge the supreme sacrifice paid by the great martyr of political struggles, MKO Abiola, with this Aregbesola has scored another first again, as all his foresight concepts, policies and programmes are now becoming the pride of our nation, the Osun Youth Empowerment scheme (OYES), the Osun school feeding programme has also been adopted nationally.

Bello said, having joined progressive politics before the advent of Ogbeni’s administration in 2010, and followed his political ideologies, I can state unequivocally that Aregbesola remains a true symbol of good governance, a living legend who has turn around the fortunes of Osun for good with his midas touch, he concluded.