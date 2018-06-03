JUMIA launches state-of-the-art experience centre, making online shopping accessible to all

Shopping can be a chore. However, it becomes easy when you have a personal shopper who can help you navigate the puzzle of purchasing and returning products. But who are we kidding, personal shoppers are a luxury only the rich can afford.

Right? Wrong, the good news is Jumia is extending personal shopper services to the likes of us too, with the launch of a state-of-the-art Experience Centre.

Located centrally at 11B, Commercial Avenue, Yaba, Lagos, Jumia’s Experience Centre will serve as an additional touchpoint for customers to interact with the Jumia’s Ecosystem- Jumia Mall, Jumia Food, Jumia Travel and Jumia One. You will have access to the store to place orders, pay bills, make hotel reservations, book flights and plan tours with the help of a personal shopper.

On average you will spend 4 minutes from the moment you walk in up until you have successfully placed an order. Do you have a concern about placing an order, want to return an unwanted item you recently purchased or do you not know how to pay online? Then speak with a personal shopper who will be on hand to answer any questions you have.

Jumia’s long-standing partnership with MTN, means that MTN customers can buy and have their sim cards registered or replaced and make other enquiries at Jumia’s Experience Centre.

You can visit Jumia’s Experience Centre from Monday to Friday from 8AM – 8PM and 9AM to 5PM on Weekends and Public holidays.