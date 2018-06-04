Joshua Iginla gives widow, kids N1m, house and scholarship

Senior Pastor of Champions Royal Assembly, Abuja, Bro. Joshua Iginla, lived up to his tradition of giving succour to the less-privileged during yet another birthday celebration. A wido left the Sunday service in smiles after announcing some gestures which restored sunshine on her face.

Mrs. Grace Danladi, the widow who lives in Nasarawa State with her five kids, having lost her husband, Mr. Sani Danladi to a chronic disease six years ago, got N1 million and a plot of land in the City of Wonders from the man of God. A three-bedroom flat apartment was to be built and furnished for her. The church met her and her children through its outreach. At the time her husband died, her last child was one month old and since the demise of her husband, she has been finding it difficult to finance the children’s needs through school and also feed them. She washes clothes as a vocation and earns a paltry N3,000 from this every month. Her five children also attracted the sympathy from the man of God who placed them scholarship up to the university level.

During his birthday celebration last year, the pastor with a large heart had showered over N23 million on over 100 widows who are members of his church to alleviate their suffering. As he always says, he is devoted to empowering the vulnerable particularly the widows, orphans and the less privileged in the society without minding their religion, tribe or sectional inclination.