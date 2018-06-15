Joshua Iginla dazzles his personal assistant with four bedroom duplex in Abuja

Renowned prophet and General Overseer of Champions Royal Assembly, Abuja, Bro Joshua Iginla in his usual manner caused quite a stir in Christendom when he dazzled his Personal Assistant who is also one of the sons of the prophet, Bro. Seun Adeyemi a brand new Four bedroom Duplex in Brick City, Abuja on Sunday, June 10th, 2018. during his ministration inside the 80,000 seater auditorium known as City of Wonders.

Coming less than a week after affecting the lives of several widows and less privileged with Over 100 million Naira cash and property, the undiluted man of God with so much Grace and the heart of a cheerful giver, blessed one of his sons with the newly built and furnished edifice worth over N100 million.

According to the Clergy whose ministry has become a reference point in practical Christianity and hospitality, he encouraged fathers of faith to genuinely give and bless their sons and anyone they are capable of blessing.

He also admonished sons to serve diligently and not be in a hurry to be rewarded because there is a time to sow and a time to reap.