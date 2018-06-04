JOHESU: members resume work at FMC Yola

Members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) on Monday resumed work at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yola.

A visit to the centre saw people trooping into the hospital in large numbers to receive medical attention.

Medical and health workers are busy attending to patients, as many guests were sitting at the General Out patients Department (GOPD) to be attended to.

Mrs Lilian Umaru, a nurse at the GOPD, thanked both the union and the government for the resolution of their disagreement.

Umaru expressed concern that the three weeks old strike had affected so many people.

She said that her profession bordered on saving lives, adding that their face-off affected humanitarian services to mankind.

Also, Mr Mohammed Dodo, the Information Officer of the hospital said the resolution of the disagreement between the Federal Government and the union was in the best interest of the public.

Dodo commended the union for accepting to call off the strike, saying such decision would go a long way in saving the lives of Nigerians.

The union had embarked on an indefinite strike to press for the improvement on their welfare.

The union and the Federal Government also had dialogue and resolved the impasse as the unions directed its members to resume work. (NAN)