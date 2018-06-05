Jealous housewife bathes rival with boiling water

A 51-year old woman, Grace Azagba, was on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly bathing her husband’s wife with boiling water.



Azagba was arraigned alongside her 14-year old son (name withheld) on a two-count charge of conspiracy and grievous harm.

The accused, who resides at Abule-Egba, Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the accused committed the offences on May 15, at their residence.

He said that the accused bathed her husband’s wife, Mrs Marina Azagba, with hot water which caused grievous harm to her.

“The accused scalded the victim’s body with hot water,” he said.

Ayorinde alleged that the victim had been going through hell in the hands of the accused and her children since two years ago when she married her husband.

“The two parties have been living a cat and a dog life since the victim moved into the house two years ago.

“The victim had been beaten up on many occasions by the accused, making life miserable for her.

“Their husband tried to make them be at peace but all to no avail.

“On that fateful day, an argument ensured between the parties as usual and in the process, the accused carried hot water from the fire and poured it on her.

“Their husband reported the case to the police which led to the arrest of the accused.

“The victim is still receiving treatment at the hospital,” the prosecutor said.

The offences contravened Sections 245 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 245 stipulates seven years imprisonment for grievous harm while section 411 prescribes two years for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O Osumsanmi, granted each of the accused N300,000 bail with two sureties each.

Osunsanmi said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until July 2 for mention.