IYC flays reduction of Maritime University, E-West Road budgets

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—IJAW Youth Council, IYC, has described as gross insensitivity on the part of the National Assembly, the reduction of the budgetary allocation for Maritime University in Delta State and the East West Road project.

National President of the Ijaw youth body, Mr Eric Omare in a statement, said “It will be recalled that the Federal Government included the sum of N5billion for the take-off of the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State but same was reduced to N3.4 billion by the National Assembly in the budget that was passed. However, the National Assembly increased its own budget with billions of naira.

“It will be recalled that the immediate take-off of the Nigerian Maritime University, was one of the key agreements reached between the leaders of the Niger Delta region and the Federal Government towards returning peace back to the region. It was in furtherance of this agreement that the N5 billion was budgeted for the take-off of the university which we, the stakeholders in the Niger Delta region, consider grossly inadequate because of the difficult terrain where the university is sited. The Maritime University needs a lot of money to find its footing especially at this initial stage in developing key physical infrastructure and engagement of qualified personnel to run the university.”