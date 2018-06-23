Iyanya, Beverly Naya, Beverly Osu, set to appear in new season of MTV Base Fit Fam

MTV Base’s adorable VJ, Folu Storms, is back with a brand new season of the MTV Base’s hit show ‘Fit Fam’. The new season will feature a number of celebrities working up a sweat as they show their fans how they get their bodies ready for summer.



The new season of the show will up the ante as A-list celebrities such as Eva Aloridah, Beverly Osu and Iyanya will all appear. The third season of the show will feature even more cardio, lifting and of course, gists, than the previous ones.

For all gym enthusiasts out there, this new season of Fit Fam takes things to a whole new level.