IYAD, Ochei hails Gov Okowa on Akwuebulu road commissioning

It was celebration galore as residents of Akwuebulu in Oshimili South LGA of Delta State rolled out the drums to welcome Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as he commissioned the long abandoned Akwuebulu Road in Asaba. Residents could not hold back their joy as they recalled the harrowing experience they had suffered on that road before the intervention of Governor Okowa.

Youths in the areas trooped out in their hundreds to appreciate the Governor for bringing development to their area while pledging to reciprocate the kind gesture by voting massively for his reelection during the upcoming 2019 Gubernatorial election.

The Indomitable Youths Ambassadors in Delta State led by their Leader, Hon Kennedy Ochei was also there to celebrate with the people of Akwuebulu on the historic occasion. While addressing some of the Youths during the event, Hon Ochei who is also the Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Mobilisation urged Akwuebulu Youths to rally massive support for the 2nd term bid of his Excellency, Senator Dr Okowa, stressing that the Governor is a leader who rewards hard work.

In a similar vein, Hon Ochei admonished members of Igbodo Communities to be united and present a common front in the incoming political dispensation. Hon Ochei said this while addressing participants at the Ward Meeting held in Igbodo recently. He admonished everyone one present at the meeting to work assiduously towards the reelection of Governor Okowa noting that he is a living testimony that Governor Okowa does not forget anyone that works for him.