I’ve constructed 1, 701km roads, 35 bridges in 3 years —Gov Emmanuel

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has said his administration had constructed about 1,701 kilometers of roads and built 35 bridges across the state in the last three years.

The governor made the disclosure in his broadcast to mark the 2018 Democracy Day in Uyo, the state capital.

He said that his administration had fulfilled the inaugural promises made in 2015 to lead the state on the path of growth occasioned by industrialization to make the state an industrial hub in the country.

His words: “Over 1,700km of roads have been commissioned or at various stages of completion, while 35 bridges have been completed and the state Secretariat Annex has been completed. Other projects include the 21-Storey Office Complex which will house the international oil companies and change the skyline of Uyo metropolis, the ongoing construction of the second airport runway and the upgrade of the airport’s main runway to Category 2.

“It is noteworthy, my dear compatriots, that we are the only state to own and maintain an international airport. Additionally, our flood control project at Nsikak Eduok Avenue, Uyo, has checkmated the flood menace which led to occasional traffic gridlocks in Uyo.

“As the political season dawns, let us remember that we were brothers and sisters before the coming of partisan politics and we will remain brothers and sisters long after we had finished our careers in public service.

“Let us show love to one another even when we don’t agree or share same political orientations. May the actions of our leaders inspire us to become more loving, less rancorous, and more united and faithful believers in the immutable essence and definition of the Akwa Ibom spirit.”