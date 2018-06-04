Itsekiri Youths support Emmanuel Uduaghan for senate

Ex-Delta State governor, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan’s plans to represent Delta South Senatorial District in 2019 has continued to elicit excitements from all quarters of the senatorial district.

Latest information has it that a vibrant youth group in the region has openly endorsed the former governor’s move, declaring that he is the most suitable person for the job.

Members of the Itsekiri Youth Vanguard, a political pressure group in the Itsekiri zone of the district, who met recently resolved that the group would rally support for the politician who has remained the beacon of hope for the Deltans three years after leaving office as the executive governor.

According to the leader of the Itsekiri Youth Vanguard, Mr. Amjuoritse Temisanre, it was not the custom of the organization to be quick in taking sides with political aspirants but the legacy left by Dr. Uduaghan after eight years in office as the governor of Delta State has changed all that.

He said the efforts by the ex-governor to make the people from every region in the state comfortable led to the development of their region. “Dr. Uduaghan is our man, the man of the people, the man of everybody. He knows our plight and he will do everything to help us.”

“When he was there for eight years, there was so much development around us. We are solidly behind him in 2019,” Temisanre declared.

Drums of support to the former governor’s ambition so far have been overwhelming basically due his popularity amongst the people of the region.