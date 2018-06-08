ITF trains 150,000, spends N1.6bn on Siwes

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—THE Industrial Training Fund, ITF, mandate has yielded results as the Fund, in less than two years of implementing its six-year plan, has trained 150,000 youths and women in various skills, and “paid N6,451,365, 092.56 as training reimbursement to 430 companies.”

Director-General and Chief Executive of the Fund, Sir Joseph Ari, disclosed this in Jos, yesterday, at the Accoun-tability Forum organised by Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ.

Ari stated that most Nigerians were not skilled, coming from a dysfunctional education background, where premium is placed on certificates above skills.

He noted that the Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme, SIWES, which was initiated to provide students with practical experience had been reorganised to address problems bedeviling the scheme.