itel mobile raises bar in smartphone battery life, unveils itel P32

One of Africa’s leading mobile phone brand, itel Mobile today unveiled its newest addition in the Maxpower series – itel P32, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja.

The simple but classy event was attended by several personalities, key opinion leaders and stakeholders in the African mobile technology industry.

The new itel P32 features an enormous 4,000mAh battery capacity equipped with superfast charging technology for users to enjoy 3 days of non-stop fun and usage with their device on just one single charge. Over the years, the itel P series has been noted for an impressive performance in long-lasting battery life and the latest addition to the series, the P32 is not an exemption in excellent power consumption management.

Addressing the media on the launch, Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Communications Manager itel mobile expressed his happiness at the successful launch of yet another outstanding offering from their stable. “We are proud to unveil one of the market’s best battery life smartphone with dual rear cameras and other great specs. The itel P32 is built to give mobile consumers better stability, speed and probably the best battery life experience on mobile phone. At itel mobile, we focus on delivering continued value to mobile consumers and we are pioneering our products with new technologies and best material design techniques in order to offer newer mobile solutions to our consumers.’

The new device is powered by the Android™ 8.1 Oreo™ (Go edition) operating system, which is optimized to deliver a smooth and fast experience and offers consumers a number of benefits including new and reimagined Google apps for entry-level smartphones including Google™ Go, YouTube Go, and the Google Assistant for Android (Go edition) and enhanced data efficiency.

The itel P32 debuts with a 5.5” IPS 18:9 full screen along with an amazing 8.8mm ultra-slim body and round border edges that makes the phone comfortable when held. The device also flaunts an expanded storage space for better operations; running on a 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM, and powered by 1.3GHz Mediatek quad-core processors.

The new smartphone wears an ultra slim design with premium curved edges, also spotting dual rear camera technology – a high definition combination of 5.0MP AF dual rear camera and 5.0MP front camera for taking clear and crisp photos. It also features a rear mounted multi-functional fingerprint scanner, that can be used as a shutter for taking photos, recording videos and even unlocking the device in only 0.1s is among several other essential features of the P32.

In the same vein, 9Mobile has also partnered with itel Mobile to extend amazing offers to customers who purchase the itel P32. These customers will get 2GB instant bonus, plus 100% bonus on all data plans purchased for the first 6-months after purchase. They will also get another 50% bonus on all data plans purchased for the subsequent 6-months.

itel mobile has always proven to be a force to reckon with in a stiffly competitive market having introduced an array of successful phone models.