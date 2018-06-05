Israel foils Palestinian attack on PM Netanyahu, others – Security services

A Palestinian citizen of Israel was arrested in the early stages of planning attacks on Israel’s prime minister, the mayor of Jerusalem, and U.S. and Canadian targets, Israel’s Shin Bet security services said Tuesday.

The Shin Bet offered few details on the attacker’s alleged plans except that he was instructed by an operative in Syria, sought to bring an accomplice from Jordan, and “carried out preliminary steps” to collect intelligence on the targets.

An indictment was filed on May 27 against the Palestinian and others involved in the alleged attacks, the security service added.

Along with Netanyahu, he allegedly planned attacks on Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, the U.S. consulate building in Jerusalem, and a delegation of Canadian officials in Jerusalem.

He was born in 1988 and is a resident of East Jerusalem, according to the security service. (dpa/NAN)