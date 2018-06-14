Isoko Struggle: Okowa, Ibori commend INYA president, Umuakpor

President of Isoko National Youth Assembly (INYA), Comr. Umuakpor Ovie has been commended for what was termed a rare sense of responsibility among youths and his devoutness to the struggle for Isoko Development.

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and former Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori gave the commendation during the commissioning of the Isoko Unity House in Oleh.

Okowa said that after a 30 minutes closed door meeting with Ovie Umuakpor, he became convinced that he is one with requisite intellect to lead the youths aright.

The governor said that the times are difficult but the government needs the cooperation of youths like him, adding that only with that will the state make progress.

Former Governor, James Ibori commended Umuakpor Ovie for his resolve to fight good cause for the people of Isoko Nation. “I must commend you. Today might be ours, tomorrow is yours.”

He urged him to continue to exhibit the high level of responsibility adding that with that, God will lift him high for him to a higher level where he will be able to serve Isoko nation in a better light.