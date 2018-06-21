ISIS: Nigerian not under threat —DHQ

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA—Defence Headquarters, yesterday, declared that the military was aware of plans by ISIS and its terrorist cells to smuggle some of its deadly commanders into Nigeria with a view to engaging in destructive terrorist activities, noting, however, that the armed forces were strategically and operationally ready to nip their plots in the bud.

“There is concrete evidence on ground to back up the claim of planned ISIS infiltration,” it said.

A statement signed by Brigadier-General John Agim, Acting Director, Defence Information, in this regard said: “The Defence Headquarters wishes to respond to a report making the round that ISIS has been sending her members to Nigeria to train Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) members.

“It is pertinent to state categorically that there is concrete evidence on the ground to back their claim.

“However, it could be recalled that the Amnesty International (AI) Barnawi faction of BHT in 2016 pledged alliance to the ISIS as a result of our troops’ fire power which dislodged them from Sambisa forest and surrounding areas in the North East.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria is aware that there is collaboration between terrorist groups, thus, it is important to note that the activity of one group in a country influences other groups in other countries and because of this knowledge, activities of other terrorist groups usually affect our own military strategy.

“The Nigeria Military will continue to condemn all tactics by terrorist groups of isolating the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) from any foreign collaboration.”

“Meanwhile, proactive measures are currently being taken to nip any such development if it exists in the bud.”