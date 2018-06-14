Isiaka Adeleke: We’re not involved in nurse’s prosecution—Family

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO—FAMILY of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, yesterday, distanced itself from the recent prosecution of Alfred Aderibigbe, the nurse that was alleged to have administered drug overdose on the late politician which allegedly led to his death on April 23, 2017.

An Osun State High Court sitting in Ede, had last week remanded Mr. Aderibigbe in prison after being arraigned for his alleged involvement in the case.

Dr. Deji Adeleke while addressing newsmen on behalf of the family in Ede, the country home of the late politician, said the family was not behind the ongoing prosecution of the nurse as being insinuated.

Represented by Mr. Dele Adeleke, he expressed worries that since the State Government set up a coroner’s inquest in May 2017 to investigate the sudden death of the late Isiaka Adeleke after which Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara recommended prosecution of the nurse, he (the nurse) had been moving freely, only for him to be rearrested recently, arraigned in court and remanded in prison.

His words: “The family is concerned about the further politicisation of the demise of Alhaji Isiaka Adeleke, especially with the timing of this sudden interest in the matter after over a year of inaction on the part of the Osun State Government, more so that the election to change the mantle of leadership is close.

“There is also unfounded news in the social media about the family being behind the sudden re-arrest and prosecution of the nurse. This is far from the truth. The family is not involved.

“There is also a growing suspicion that the recent arrangement by the Rauf Aregbesola government is to achieve the ultimate goal of a grand cover-up of the truth behind the death of Isiaka Adeleke.

“The general public is hereby enjoined to help us ask the government why the inaction for over a year? Why the sudden interest in this prosecution a few months to the gubernatorial election? Why the publicity around the arrest and prosecution?.”