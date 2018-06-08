IRI charges CSOs in Bauchi on service delivery

By Charles Agwam – Bauchi

The International Republican Institute (IRI), an agency of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), on Thursday, charged Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Bauchi state on service delivery.

This was delivered in a workshop organized by International Republican Institute (IRI) for Civil Society Organizations operating in Bauchi state.

Delivering the paper presentation, “Developing Advocacy Strategy on Service Issues: Prospects and Challenges”, Mr. Sunday Alao who represented the agency advocated for increased political parties responsiveness and representation, along with increased oversight and accountability of government programmes.

“It’s your duty as civil society organizations to hold the government accountable in your various areas of endeavor in social work.

“There can’t be any meaningful development if the CSOs are complicit in the mismanagement of resources which should be used to benefit the masses” Mr. Alao added.

On his part, the Chairman, Bauchi State Network of Civil Societies (BASNEC), Mr. John Garba highlighted the roles his group plays in advancing the course of democracy in the state.

“We are helping to take the plights of the people to the door steps of the of all stakeholders who are responsible for their welfare.

“Town hall meetings are often organized between the people and politicians to further the course of democracy in the state” Mr. Garba noted.