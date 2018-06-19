IPDI urges Okowa to probe yearly Ogbe-Ijoh market fire

By Emma Amaize

WARRI— IJAW Peoples Development Initiative, IPDI, a Delta State-based rights group, yesterday, called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to set up an inquiry to uncover the reason(s) for the annual fire incidents at Ogbe-Ijoh market, Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state, to forestall future disaster.

No fewer than 1,000 shops were razed in a midnight fire that destroyed property worth millions of naira in the market, last Friday.

National President of the group, Mr. Austin Ozobo, after inspecting the market, said: “There has not been any year that the market will not get burnt. We want an inquiry to be made into the cause of the reoccurring fire incidents in the market with a view to stopping the incident that have turned poor traders to beggars over time.”

While sympathizing with the victims, Ozobo urged the state government, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, and Warri South West council to provide relief materials to the victims

He said: “We specifically urge Delta State Government led by Senator Okowa to take proactive steps to rebuild the affected market and immediately compensate victims.”