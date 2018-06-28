Invest recovered loot in education, health sectors, WHO consultant urges FG

Stories by Dayo Adesulu

CONSULTANT to World Health Organisation, WHO, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, Professor Fola Tayo, has urged the Federal Government to invest recovered stolen loot in the education and health sectors.

He said: “All the nation’s stolen money retrieved by the Federal Government should be invested in our education and health sectors because these two systems are very important.”

This is just as he asked the government to contract the management of the nation’s healthcare system to experienced hands.

The consultant spoke in Lagos during his conferment as the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Awardee by the Global Health Projects and Resources in partnership with the Anadach Group in Lagos.

Medical tourism

While receiving the award at the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award 2018 held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, Prof. Tayo said that “lack of basic medical care in Nigeria force many Nigerians to go abroad for medical attention, leading to medical tourism.”

According to him, medical tourism is a direct condemnation of a nation’s healthcare system, adding that medical tourism has a lot of implications.

Prof. Tayo said: “Medical tourism drains Nigeria’s resources through spending of huge amount outside the country, yet, our medical and nursing schools are not in good shape.”

The anti-cancer medicine consultant explained that most of the laboratories in the country’s health facilities were empty, noting that there were no drugs anywhere and no adequate medical personnel in all the hospitals across the country.

“Most of us that cut short our lucrative positions overseas to come and work in Nigeria are personally disappointed. All our efforts in the 70s and 80s are wasted because we don’t have competent people to handle our healthcare system now. Nigeria has no business with poverty because we have enormous resources, yet we cannot pay minimum wage of N18,000 to the workers.”

Tayo, however, urged all health workers, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, among others, to work for humanity and services to help improve the nation’s basic healthcare.

Commenting, Mr. Adesina Abubakre, the Bursar, Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, urged government at all levels to improve the budgetary allocation to the health and education sectors.

He said:“Annual budgetary allocations to the health sector is too low; but how much of the budget actually go into the provision of medical equipment? I strongly believe that provision of good and standard medical equipment will really help health professionals to deliver quality healthcare.

“All medical professionals should learn to synergise and bring the best out of their professions. Incessant internal crisis in the health sector is not worth it; but working together will enable them to achieve the best from the profession.”

Abubakre said that Caleb University was planning to establish medical college, which would be equipped with good medical facilities and equipment as its contribution to the health sector.