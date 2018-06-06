Int’l Friendly: Nigeria vs Czech Rep starting XI

NIGERIA
23. Francis Uzoho
12. Shehu Abdullahi
5. Willaim Ekong
6. Leon Balogun
2. Bryan Idowu
10 Mikel Obi (C)
19. John Ogu
4. Wilfred Ndidi
9. Odion Ighalo
11. Victor Moses
18. Alex Iwobi
