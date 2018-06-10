Intimidation can’t stop us- Daily Times publishers

As hearing commences Monday on the N2billion abuse of fundamental rights suit initiated against the Nigerian Police, Sen. Ikechukwu Obiorah and Chairman of DSTV AdewumiOgunsanya, the management of Folio Communications, publishers of Daily Times newspaper have vowed that they will not surrender assets of the media company or withdraw the suit seeking redress.

They were reacting to news reports that plans had been perfected to file fresh charges against them.

A statement by the Managing Editor, Daily Times Newspaper, Mr. Bonaventure Melah said it amounted to daydreaming to even think of initiating fresh charges against them.

The statement reads: “We have read reports from some online papers that plans have been concluded to file fresh charges against the management of Folio Communications Plc, owners and publishers of Daily Times. This is purely laughable. Just a few weeks back, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) IdrisAbubakar had invited the management of Folio Communications on the same matter and after investigation side by side the petitions relating to it, the IGP personally directed that all criminal cases against Folio and its owners, Fidelis and Noel Anosike be withdrawn which the Police complied with.

‘’The letter withdrawing the cases dated February 2, 2018 which was signed by ACP Henry Njoku Esq. and Omosun Mathew, Prosecution Officer was addressed to the Registrar, Mpape Magistrate Court, FCT Abuja which clearly said: “Take notice that the prosecution wishes to discontinue the above-stated cases before this Honourable Court.

“It would interest the public to know that there is a subsisting ruling by the Court of Appeal delivered in 2010 in Lagos which among others things stated clearly that the case involving Folio Communications and Sen. IkechukwuObiorah on Daily Times is purely civil and therefore no grounds for criminal charges or trial. If IkechukwuObiorah is confident of his claims, why has he refused to challenge that Court of Appeal ruling in the Supreme Court? Why is he running from Court of Appeal down to Magistrate Courts?

“ The Police have documents containing investigations earlier carried out by the Police under Inspector General of Police Onovo in which the Police stated clearly that the case is civil and therefore no need to file criminal charges.

“This same Inspector General of Police is also in possession of documents in which the then Hon. Attorney General of the Federation, as well as the Attorney General of Lagos State, had both stated clearly that there was no cause for criminal prosecution on this matter.”