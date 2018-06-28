Intervene in Delta APC crisis, group urges Oshiomhole

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-A group, Progressive Minds in Delta State APC, yesterday urged the National Chairman of the Party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to immediately wade into the crisis rocking the party in the State with a view to reconciling all the various interest groups.

The group in a communique it issued after its meeting, Tuesday, also congratulated Comrade Adams Oshiomole and other elected members of the National Working Committee, NWC on their election and thanked President Mohammadu Buhari for providing purposeful leadership for the party.

The group in the communique signed by its Leader, Comrade Ovuoke Oshasha, the Chairman, Mr Evans Akponana and one other, expressed worry over the leadership tussle in Delta State APC, especially after the wards, Local Government and State congresses.

Noting that there were bound to be quarrel where there were people from different backgrounds with different political ideologies, they stressed the need for all leaders of the Party in the State to together and work for the growth of the APC in the State.

The communique read: “We the Progressive Minds humbly appeal to the current national leadership of our great party, All Progressive Congress APC, to urgently resolve the present political crisis among our leaders in Delta State APC, because united we stand divided we fall.

“We want you as our new national leader to use your good office to advice or warn media aides of our political leaders in Delta State to stop further negative publications.

We need all the leaders in Delta State APC to grow the party and win the 2019 elections in Delta State.

“Also, we appeal to our leaders to warn their followers against any action that may not be in the interest of our party generally and which may hinder the success of APC in Delta State”.