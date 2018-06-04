Intersociety accuses army of killing over 1,900 pro-Biafra activists, IMN members, others

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi— International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law, Intersociety, yesterday, alleged that the Nigerian Army massacred 150 pro Biafra activists and hurriedly declared them terrorists to cover their alleged extrajudicial killings and used Operation Python Dance II, as a cover to escape accountability.

Intersociety in a statement signed by its board chairman, Comrade Emeka Umeagbalasi, and head, Civil Liberties and Rule of Law Programme, Obianuju Joy Igboeli, entitled: “How Nigerian Army massacred 150 pro-Biafra activists and hurriedly declared them terrorists using Operation Python Dance II as cover to escape accountability,” also alleged that the combined authorities of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force are responsible for killing no fewer than 456 defenceless and unarmed citizens of Nigeria in 2017 alone.

The group further alleged that the “Nigerian Army is also responsible for killing between December 12 and 14, 2015, no fewer than 1000 members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, and the killings took place in Zaria, Kaduna State during the annual sacred procession of the sect, adding that subsequent killings by security forces in 2016 and above of the unarmed Islamic sect members also led to no fewer than 120 deaths.

It said the killings included “jet-bombing of no fewer than 236 Christians in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camp in Rann, Kale-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State on January, 17 2017.”