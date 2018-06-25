Inter-Faith Group condemns alleged partisan politicking of religious organisations

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace [NIFROP] has reacted to the recent claim making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Nigerian Army and the Police to recruit rehabilitated Boko Haram members into their ranks.

Some Christian groups alleged it had information that a number of ex-terrorists were allegedly being considered for recruitment into the Nigeria Police and Nigerian Army.

Reacting to the claim, the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace [NIFROP] said it is worried by the abuse of religious groups that are now being deployed as canon fodder by political clerics

The group said the claim is targeted at stirring the fire of hatred among Nigerians.

Bishop Edward Chanami, National President of the Group, while addressing the media on Sunday in Abuja, noted that the claim was the handiwork of the devil and not deserving of being associated with any group that professes faith in God.

“There is none of the testaments in God’s name that promotes the kind of wicked lie contained in the misleading claim. We can only thank God that the sectarian crisis that those behind this lie hoped to trigger did not materialize while praying that Nigerians will continue to be discerning and not allow themselves to be deceived into engaging in self destruction.”

NIFROP also took a swipe at an alleged Christian group under the aegis of National Christian Elders Forum,NCEF, alleging that the Christian group recently warned that Christianity in Nigeria may cease to exist in 25 years from now (2043), beginning from 2018.

It said the Christian group also said that the present generation of Christians may be the last set in Nigeria.

But Chanami, while reacting to the claim, said it is sad that some persons parading themselves as Christian elders are stoking the embers of war in the country

He said, “It is also alarming to mention the activities of supposed elders either in the Church or any sane society and some other Christian folks perpetually stoking the embers of war in the country. Neither did our Lord Jesus Christ or Apostle Paul ever in the scripture embarked on this destructive path to defend the Church. Our weapons of warfare are not carnal and we demand that they review whatever scriptures they are reading as Christians before we destroy the country.

“Ordinarily, we had hoped that the era where any other religious organization was deployed as an attack dog for government or the opposition was over only for this to happen.

“We are also speaking out because we have reliably gathered that the lie about recruiting Boko Haram members as soldiers and policemen is the first in the series of negative propaganda. It must be noted that Nigeria cannot withstand another campaign of lies and hatred spewed from hallowed pulpits that should have been proclaiming the good tidings of God’s infinite love.

“It is equally pertinent that we prick the conscience of the clergy in Nigeria. Religious leaders are critical stakeholders in the global drive to curtail the evil of fake news so where do we stand as a people if those who should condemn fake news have become its purveyors? The days are indeed evil.

The statement asked leaders of religious organization to stay away from politics or resign their religious roles.

“We realize and admit that the anti-corruption stance of President Buhari has impacted donations to religious institutions and causes. The resulting drop in the revenue available to religious institutions calls for thanksgiving because it means proceeds of corruption, unholy offerings, are no longer finding their way into the house of God.

Whatever hardship religious organizations may be facing should be considered as being purified by fire for the years that we allowed stolen money to be mixed with the harvest of God. Those who decide to concoct lies against the Government of the day because they are bitter over this development should repent and seek God’s forgiveness.

“May we however point out that we are not standing in judgment over those who decided to lie even as clergymen. We will rather that they repent and thread a new path of repentance; that they will act as leaders of faith and should continue to be instruments of peace,” the statement concluded.