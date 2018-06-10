INTELS bags NPA’s award on sport development

By Godwin Oritse

Nigeria’s oil and gas logistics giant, INTELS Nigeria Limited has been honoured by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) with a special recognition award for the company’s “partnership, commitment and contribution towards the upliftment of sports in the Authority”.

The award was bestowed on INTELS in Calabar at a Gala Night and Award Ceremony marking the end of the 2018 edition of the Nigerian Ports Authority Sports Association (NIPOSA) games.

The games were organised by NPA to strengthen stakeholders’ collaboration as well as create a social network for the port community.

The Head, Government and Public Affairs department of INTELS, Mr. Rexford Asaikpuka, who represented the company’s General Manager, Mr. Silvano Bellinato at the event, said NPA and INTELS enjoy cordial working relationship, which has endured over a long period of time.

He said INTELS supported the annual games in view of its long-standing relationship with NPA, which spans more than thirty years and as part of its commitment to the promotion of healthy living in the maritime industry.

He said, “INTELS is well known for its value-addition service to the maritime industry and to the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

Our enduring partnership with the Nigerian Ports Authority, which has lasted for more than 30 years has ensured the development of certain strategic infrastructures that help our country derive high value from its natural endowments especially its hydrocarbon and maritime endowment.

“Our partnership with NPA has made it possible for us to build a one-stop-shop oil and gas service centre, which has led to improved efficiency of personnel, reduction of the downtime of offshore rigs and the provision of quick response in case of offshore emergency.

“The oil and gas service centre has also enhanced physical monitoring and follow-up of equipment in stock; modularization of operational areas and better control of supply vessels.

“As concessionaires to NPA, we have also supported government’s port reform, port efficiency, port modernization and enhanced government revenue generation.

“On top of all these, we are always delighted to support our communities through various initiatives including sports development and community projects. It is in this regard that we found it worthwhile to support the NPA sports event.”

Asaikpuka commended the management of NPA for reviving the NIPOSA games after 17 years.

The revival of the games, he said, will further enhance the camaraderie among operators in the maritime sector.