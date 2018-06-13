Insecurity: NAF graduates 458 additional special forces

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday graduated additional 458 special forces to meet the asymmetric and dynamic security challenges confronting the country.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall, Sadiq Abubakar made the disclosure during the combined graduation ceremony of Basic Regiment officers and airmen courses and Advance Regiment airmen course at the Regiment Training Centre in Kaduna.

The training is in collaboration with the NAF and British Military Advisory and Training Team (BMATT).

Abubakar said the 458 NAF Regiment personnel consisted of 20 officers, 4 Flight Cadets and 280 airmen/airwomen along with 154 personnel of Air Police and Air Intelligence.

He said they had undergone specialised courses such as the Basic Regiment Officers Course, Advance Regiment Airmen Course and Basic Regiment Course.

The Air Chief said that NAF understands the complexity of the current security challenges and how best to positively influence the potential battle space especially in areas adjacent to air bases.

“The NAF is committed to the reinvigoration of capabilities that had declined, develop new capabilities for the changing security environment and adapt processes to reflect broader range of security requirements.

“We will also continue to invest in capacity building drives aimed at generating combat forces capable of securing own bases against all forms of hostile elements,’’ he said.

He said NAF will continue to conduct a wide range of operations, ranging from humanitarian assistance and peace enforcement to counter insurgency operations in furtherance of national security and development objectives.

He charged the graduating students to work hard, show commitment, self-discipline and determination to the nation’s security.

The CAS said the current leadership of NAF is committed to enthroning professionalism and as such initiated the rigorous military training designed to enhance professional performance.

Abubakar commended the BMATT Members, especially the Detachment Commander of the Short Term Training Team for their hard work and commitment to the Force Protection in Complex Air –Ground Environment training package.

“It is my sincere hope that we will continue to build on, and sustain, our cordial and long-standing cooperation and relationship with the Government of United Kingdom, “he added.

Earlier, the Commandant, Regiment Training Centre, Group Captain Isaac Subi, said the training involved modules that had turned the personnel to professionals capable of achieving high degree in any mission.

Also the leader of BMATT, Wing Commander John Rees, assured that they would continue to collaborate with NAF to give the best training to contain the security challenges in the country. (NAN)