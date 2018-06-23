Innoson: Case targeted at Ndigbo — Mbazulike Amaechi

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Nigeria’s First Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi has described the present travails being faced by the Chairman Innoson Group, Dr. Innocent Chukwuma as a calculated attempt to destroy his investments.

Speaking to newsmen during his 89th birthday celebration at his Ukpor country home, the octogenarian called on all parties to embrace peace.

His words: “This is the first interview I am granting after my last birthday because I am deeply pained over what our great son is passing through. I have known Innoson for more than 30 years now and can comfortably vouch for his cleanliness, both in his private life and business life.

“He is a big asset to Ndigbo. At the age of 19, he had already become a millionaire due to his vision in business. Since then nobody found him guilty of any criminal offence. He has continued to rise to the glory. How can one now believe that after a very successful business venture that spans over three decades, he would now be accused of forgery by a financial institution?

“Forgery for the money he had already made or the one he is about to make? I call this madness. Already, the court of public opinion is against them. We will continue to rely on God. And at the end, Innoson’s detractors will be put to shame.

“Innoson derives his innovative ingenuity and inspiration from God. He is a colossus and nobody can change that fact. Nobody can take his life neither can anyone stop his progress in life. Only God owns his destiny.’’