Initiative makes cash donation to triplets

By Gabriel Olawale

Touched by Vanguard Newspaper’s publication of a woman sacked by her employer for giving birth to triplets, Build-a-Nation Initiative, BaNI, made a cash presentation of N100, 000 to the family of Mr and Mrs Ifeanyi Amadi.

Presenting the cash to the family at the head office of Vanguard Media Limited, Lagos, Founder/Convener of BaNI, Mr. Emmanuel Ehiemua, said the donation was to assist the family meet up with some of the basic needs of the children.

Ehiemua who described Mr and Mrs Amadi as parents who would have loved to fend for their own, regretted that the couple had been denied the dignity of financial independence due to job losses.

According to him: “This situation is metaphoric of a nation where millions of people daily lie victim to unfavourable circumstances of unemployed, unplanned births, malnutrition, poor health care delivery and loss of shelter.”

In-Country Counsellor, Nigeria, Mr. Chris Akaigwe, explained that BaNI’s vision was to give a voice to the silent majority and offer a chance at a better life through education and sustenance initiatives.

Responding, Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Eze Anaba, commended the organisation for its commitments to a better society and pledged that Vanguard will continue to give a voice to the voiceless.

According to him, “the fact that you read Vanguard and decided to respond shows that there is hope for this country.

“Government cannot do it alone. If we can get people like you that help the voiceless on a regular basis, our country will be a better place to live in.

“On behalf of Vanguard management and the family, we say thank you.”