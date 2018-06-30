Infinix unveils Note 5 smartphone powered by Android One

Infinix mobile, a premium smartphone brand and member of TRANSSION Holdings has unveiled Note 5 brand’s ‘Beyond Intelligent’ smartphone powered by Android One program for young generation of consumers desirous of a smart lifestyle recently.

The mobile phone company noted that it is committed to bringing a cutting-edge technology and stylish mobile devices to the younger generations, saying that the beautifully designed hardware brings 555tsecure and smart AI powered innovations as well as Google Assistant and Google Lens to users.

In a released statement, infinix assured its consumers in Nigeria and abroad of the availability of the phone following its unveiling in Dubai and the subsequent launching in more than 30 countries including Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, India, Morocco, Kenya, etc, later.

The “Beyond Intelligent” Note 5 smartphone is equipped with an amazing display, providing users with superb viewing and entertainment experience with an Infinity 6.0’’ FHD screen and a 18:9 screen ratio. The edge-to-edge screen also makes the device look stunning, both from a design and a technological perspective.

In addition the smartphone boast of a perfect 16MP low-light front camera for selfie lovers even in low light, as the rear camera is supported by a 12MP resolution, long-lasting battery that will last for 3 days on average, as the 4500mAh battery is built with a 3A Fast Charge to keep users fully functional throughout the day.

“Targeting trendsetters, and young professionals, Infinix Note 5 comes with a software experience designed by Google, combined with great hardware from Infinix/Transsion. We empower our users to go beyond the limit with our newest breakthrough technology. All while they enjoy an intelligent lifestyle through the fusion of technology and stylishness. In partnership with Google on Android One, we will provide the young generations with unprecedented mobile experience and revolutionize their mobile life with Note 5.” Benjamin Jiang, Managing Director of Infinix Mobile, said.

Speaking on the partnership, Group Vice President TRANSSION, Arif Chowdhury, said: “As a provider of mobile devices and mobile value-added services in global emerging markets, we focus on serving a wide range of consumer groups and we firmly believe that the mobile communication device that has revolutionized social life belongs to everyone. We are pleased to partner with Google to cater to the young generations and present them with an intelligent and trendy lifestyle with the launch of Note 5.”

Also, the Director, Android Partnership for Africa, Mahir Sahin said: “If you get a new smartphone you expect it to be amazing. That’s why we teamed up with TRANSSION through our Android One program. Together we strive to give users a range of smartphones, such as the Infinix Note 5, that combine beautiful hardware with Google’s smartly designed software – from the latest AI powered innovations to the highest grade of security,”

Interestingly, the Infinix Note 5 will be supporting the Google Lens, a new way to search and interact as well as take action on text, identify distinct plant and animal breeds, learn more about popular landmarks and discover interesting products, all in the Note 5 camera with the Google Assistant.