Breaking News
Translate

INEC not against defection, says Oyo REC

On 6:32 pmIn News by TonyComments

Mr Mutiu Agboke, the Oyo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), says  defection by politicians is  in order  within the ambit of  the  Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) guidelines.

INEC

Agboke said this on Tuesday in an interview with newsmen in Ibadan.

He said the commission also has no restriction against  two  or more  political parties merging, subject to their agreement to come together and foster a common front.

According to Agboke,  the commission is only interested in  healthy rivalry among political parties and allowing the people to make informed political choices.

“The commission does not want a situation where an individual or group is compelling people to go in a particular direction because doing this will be a very bad development for Nigeria’s  democratic process.

“Compelling people to go to a particular political party would not be healthy for  the 2019 general elections.

“Whatever INEC and political parties do  must fall within the extant law,’’ Agboke said.(NAN)


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.