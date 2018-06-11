Indiscriminate waste disposal: Edo begins arrest of culprits

The Edo State government is set to commence the arrest of persons who dump refuse indiscriminately across the state, in her renewed effort to rid the state of refuse.

The decision is contained in a statement issued by the state’s waste management board.

A statement issued by the General Manager, Edo State Waste Management Board, Osadebamen Charles Imariagbe, warned residents who dump refuse indiscriminately around Benin City and other parts of the state to desist from the practice or risk arrest.

He frowned at the practice of dumping refuse in public places, on median separator, walkways and road setbacks in Benin City.

Imariagbe said the Obaseki administration prohibits the indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the state and warned members of the public to desist forthwith or face arrest.

“Edo State Government will be apprehending persons caught in this uncivilized act,” he warned.

“Members of the public, shop owners, market women and households are hereby advised to give their wastes to government-accredited Waste managers to avoid being caught and prosecuted,” the general manager said.

Recall that the state government undertook an overhaul of its waste management structures after hitches between cleaners and contractors got to a head, which led to the ouster of the then Commissioner of Environment and Sustainability, and the General Manager of the State Waste Management Board.