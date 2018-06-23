Indian association urges Nigerians to practice Yoga daily

The High Commission of India and the Indian Cultural Association in Lagos, has enjoined more Nigerians to avail themselves of the physical, mental and spiritual practice of Yoga.

The president of the Indian Cultural Association, Lagos Chapter, Chief Sanjay, said this year’s International Yoga Day would be observed at the Lagos Office of the Commission on June 24, 2018.

His words: “Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’ derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

“The High Commission of India and the Indian Cultural Association in Lagos are inviting Nigerians to come and participate in a Yoga session to mark this year’s International Yoga Day.

“Celebrating World Yoga Day at the premises of Indian High Commission for the last three years and this year also will certainly boost the information and knowledge levels of people thereby pave way for them to adopt Yoga in their daily life for getting the benefits as narrated above.

“Yoga in Nigeria before declaration of the World Yoga Day may have been existing in a very small way and on individual basis. World Yoga Day has brought the consciousness in the public about the benefits of Yoga and in some quarters, it is a first time information that such thing is also in existence.

“Just five minutes a day can transform your life! Whether you’re seeking health and joy or peace and love, whether it’s success in the world or inner exploration you’re striving for, these simple practices are designed to help you cut through the struggle and walk through life with ease.”