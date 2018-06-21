Incest : Father, 36, allegedly defiles own year old daughter, risks life jail

For allegedly defiling his one year old daughter, a father is to cool his heels in prison for the next 21 days, an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court ruled on Thursday in Lagos.

The 36-year-old, Olaitan Adewoye, a businessman, was remanded in Kirikiri Prisons pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P. E. Nwaka, directed that the case file should be sent to the DPP for advice.

Adewoye, who resides at No. 10, Arogundade St., Harmony Estate, Oke-Iran Nla, Ajah in Lagos, is being tried for child defilement.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Christopher John told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 17 at his residence.

John alleged that the accused defiled his own daughter of about one year old, when the mother left the child with him in the room.

“The mother, while bathing the girl, noticed that she usually cry anytime she washes her private parts.

“She decided to take her to hospital for a medical check-up and it was at the hospital that the child was confirmed to have been defiled.

“The child’s mother said it was only the father she left the girl with when she went to buy something.

“The case was reported at the police station and the father of the baby was arrested for questioning,’’ the prosecutor said.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The offence is punishable with life imprisonment.

The case has been fixed for July 11 for mention. (NAN)