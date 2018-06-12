In Lagos, Dano promotes good health through drinking milk

IN solidarity with nutrition stakeholders globally, premium dairy brand, Dano milk has deepened conversations on the imperatives of milk consumption and healthy living with a promise to offer more nutritious products for Nigeria households.



This is coming as the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris notes that more efforts should be invested to improve the poor nutritional indicators of children in the state and the country at large.

Idris who spoke in Lagos during an event organised by TG Arla Dairy Nigeria to mark the World Milk Day with the theme: “Raise a Glass, Nourish Naija” said the theme couldn’t have come at a better time than now as statistics have shown that the stunting rate among children in Lagos is 11.4 percent and 10.8 percent in other parts of Nigeria.

According to Idris, “The underweight rate is 14.5 percent for Lagos State and 31.5

percent in other parts of Nigeria. Thus, the health benefits of milk and milk products cannot be over emphasised.”

He said promotion for milk and milk products for the young and old would go a long way to improve healthy nutritional status in Nigeria, adding that, that would improve the country’s nutritional status indicators.

“As we raise a glass to milk, we connect with others in Lagos and the country, and invite them to join in the celebration and in the goodness milk represents,” said Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule.

On her part, wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode said Lagos State Government is passionate about giving the best to children, youths in schools and institutions across the state.

“The World Milk Day is pivotal to this drive as contributions from stakeholders will position milk as an important component of mental and physical development.”

Managing Director, TG Arla Dairy Nigeria, Mads Burmester assured that the brand would boost its commitment to offering nutritious products to Nigerian households.

“As a dairy advocate, we can’t afford to downplay the importance of the World Milk Day. This influenced our decision to bring stakeholders together in seeking solutions to malnutrition and upholding the importance of healthy living. We have propelled this by putting Nigeria on the global scene as a country that is passionate about health and nutrition.

Participants joined in breaking the Guinness World records title for the longest drinks pouring relay using milk.

The event showcased regular milk intake by the young and old. Conversations around the event were hinged on#RaiseAGlass and #NourishNaija.