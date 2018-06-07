Impeachment threat against Buhari, politics of hungry lawmakers —Monarch

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN— THE Dan’iya of Auchi sacred Kingdom, in Edo State, Alhaji Usman Abudah, has described the resolution by the National Assembly which seems to threaten President Muhammadu Buhari with impeachment as “hungry throat politics.”

He warned the lawmakers to stop intimidating the President with impeachment, noting that the reaction of the lawmakers to the efforts by the President to secure military equipment that will enable the Nigerian military fight insurgency had exposed the nonchalant attitude of the lawmakers to the welfare of Nigerians.

Speaking to Vanguard yesterday, in Benin City, Alhaji Abudah said: “The resolutions reached by the joint session of the National Assembly members is a package of idle representatives of the Nigerian citizenry. Mr President is supervising all the security agencies involved in the war against Boko Haram and is providing the needed weaponry. One is at a loss as to what the legislators want Mr President to do. Do they want him to go and pick up his soldiering uniform and match to war?”