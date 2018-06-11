Imo needs a government with human face – Ihedioha

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

Former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, says “Imo State needs a government that will sincerely and conscientiously work for the people and save the citizenry from their current avoidable hardship”.

Ihedioha, who stated this while addressing party faithful in Owerri municipality, also pointed out that “the economic health of the state, between when I contested the 2015 governorship election and now, has further deteriorated, while the growing concerns of well meaning stakeholders spurred me to offer myself, again for service.”

He maintained that, “our dear state has gone through avoidable maladministration. We have not only become an object of caricature among the comity of states but have sadly also, become a reference for a collapse of government.”

Chief Ihedioha reminded his hosts that sequel to the realities on ground today in the state, only a person with relevant capabilities, can perform the needed surgery to bring Imo back to life.

“As we march towards 2019, we must always remember that Imo State of today is in dire need of an experienced surgeon in government, who will perform the needed surgery to bring the state back to life”, Chief Ihedioha said.

After rolling out a litany of woes currently bedeviling the state, the former Deputy Speaker cautioned that Imo people cannot afford the luxury of making another mistake in the choice of who governs the state.

“We obviously made some mistakes in the past. We have also identified the mistakes and we must be very determined to refrain from repeating the same costly mistakes in 2019. What Imo State requires now is a contented, sincere and accomplished man, who will not misuse people’s commonwealth, but will apply same, prudently to critical sectors, to instigate the needed economic growth and citizens welfare”, Ihedioha said.

Earlier in their separate remarks, the PDP Chairman in the area, Engr. Okechukwu Opara, former party chairmen and leaders in the area, described the lawmaker, as a blessing to the party and the state in general and assured him of their support ahead of the party primaries.