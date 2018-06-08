Imo LGA election: Aspirants in last minute game

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—AHEAD of the July 14 local government elections in Imo State, aspirants yesterday met with Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Vanguard gathered that the meeting which was held in Government House, Owerri, featured All Progressives Congress, APC, members loyal to Okorocha.

Part of the agenda was reportedly to streamline activities before the date of the election as well as the issue of Imo APC, congresses.

However, as gathered by Vanguard, some of the contestants lamented that the deadline be shifted to enable them summit their forms.

A councilorship aspirant claimed that the meeting between the governor and the aspirants coincided with the deadline for submission of forms.

He said: “Let this not be a way they will use to sideline me. I was told that Thursday is the last date for submission of forms. I was at the party secretariat but nobody was there to collect my form. There are others who have not submitted their forms too.

“We want to know if the governor will extend the date for us.”