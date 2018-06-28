Imo lawmakers jostle for replacement, as Speaker faces impeachment

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—SOME lawmakers in Imo State House of Assembly, are currently plotting to replace the Speaker of the House, Mr. Acho Ihim, following fresh moves to remove him.

Ihim’s position came under threat a day after four members of the House were suspended over allegation of “unpaliamentary conduct.”

Investigations by Vanguard revealed that this is the third time attempts were made to impeach the speaker.

Some of the lawmakers that are currently getting favourable attention as possible replacement for Ihim are Lugard Osuji of Owerri municipal constituency; Chinedu Offor of Onuimo constituency and Lawman Duruji of Ehime constituency.

A reliable source told Vanguard that there was a heated argument on the zone the new speaker would come from. While some argued that the new changes was just to achieve a particular project, others said that it would be a political suicide for the speaker’s replacement to come from another political zone.

Another issue that was partially settled was that the Deputy speaker’s position must be occupied by a woman. However, they did not arrive on any choice.

Meanwhile, the three female lawmakers in Imo State House of Assembly, are Mrs. Uju Onwudiwe, Njaba, Mrs Ngozi Obiefule, Isu and Mrs. Uche Ejiogu, Ihitte Uboama.