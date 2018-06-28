Imo APC crisis: Lawmakers representing Madumere, Araraume’s constituencies, suspended

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—JUST four days after the All Progressives Congress, APC, national convention in Abuja, four members of the Imo State House of Assembly, were yesterday suspended.

Vanguard was told that “unparliamentary conduct” was one of the reasons given for their suspension.

Among those suspended are the member representing the Imo Deputy Governor’s constituency, Mr Ifeanyi Nnataonye; the lawmaker representing Senator Ifeanyi Araraume’s constituency, Isiala Mbano, Mr Chiji Collins; Nkenna Nzeruo, Oru East and Uche Oguwuike, Ikeduru.

Meanwhile, a committee headed by Mr Lawman Duruji was set up to look into the allegations of paliamentary misconduct against them.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Mr Marcel Ekwezuo, who confirmed the development also said: “A committee has been set up and headed by by Mr. Lawman Duruji. They will come up with their report to know the next line of action.”

Senator Agboti leads reconciliation team

In a related development, Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday said Senator Emmanuel Agboti from Ebonyi State had been appointed chairman, Peace and Reconciliation Committee, for the South-East region of the APC.

Okorocha disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, through his Chief Press, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo.

The release also stated that Mr Macdonald Akano was appointed to head the reconciliation team in Imo State.

As captured by the release, “The South-East APC Peace and Reconciliation Committee is headed by Senator Emmanuel Agboti from Ebonyi State, while the Imo State APC Peace and Reconciliation Committee is headed by Prince Macdonald Akano. The committees were expected to ensure that warring factions within the APC in the South-East are brought together.

“The governor also told his audience that there would be a mega victory rally in Owerri on July 3, 2018 by APC members in the South-East and the rally would be tagged, “South-East for Buhari.

“The rally would also be aimed at re-directing the mindset of Ndi-Igbo in the current political dispensation to join the national ideology.

“This very rally will have so many governors in attendance with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as a representative of the President.

“The idea is to promote the ideals President Buhari stands for and ensure that Igbos are not left out again. The rally will also rebuild all broken bridges with the North and Western parts of the country and position Ndi-Igbo better.”

Imo Deputy gov, FRS, campaign for corporate governance

Also yesterday, the Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere said non adherence to Nigeria Code of Corporate Governance, would weaken financial transparency in public companies.

Madumere spoke in Owerri at the Southeast zonal public hearing of Financial Reporting Council, FRC, of Nigeria, on corporate governance.

This is as the Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive officer of FRC, Daniel Asapokhai said that the 2018 Nigeria Code of Corporate Governance would apply to all public companies in the country, with the aim to achieve transparency and accountability.

The deputy governor said: “Corporate governance in many of Nigeria’s public companies and public institutions still remains relatively weak, thus rendering these organizations uncompetitive and therefore a handicap to the national economy in which they all operate.”